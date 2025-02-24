Proposed property bail may cause paperwork nightmare, says law analyst
It is also unlikely to reduce overcrowding, according to deputy chair of the Legal Practice Council
24 February 2025 - 05:00
A proposal to amend the law to include a provision allowing accused people to be released through property bail could lead to an administrative nightmare, says the deputy chair of the Legal Practice Council.
Llewelyn Curlewis was commenting on one of the proposals made by the SA Law Reform Commission for the amendment of the Criminal Procedure Act. ..
