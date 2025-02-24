Nearly 10-million SA children raised by grandparents
A staggering 85% of children aged 0-4 years living in grandparent-headed households do not attend early childhood development programmes
24 February 2025 - 13:18
About 9.7-million children in SA are living with their grandparents, with many of these households relying on social grants for survival. Early childhood development of such children is in peril, data from Stats SA shows.
The data relates to 2023, with KwaZulu-Natal having the highest proportion of such children, followed by Gauteng and the Eastern Cape...
