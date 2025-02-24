National

Load-shedding at stage 4 after weekend of enforced outages

Eskom says emergency reserves’ replenishment is progressing well

24 February 2025 - 08:26
by Staff Writer
Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Load-shedding was reduced to stage 4 from soon after midnight on Monday until further notice.

This comes after the recovery of all five units at Majuba, two units at Camden and one unit at Medupi since Saturday, totalling eight out of 10 generation units that had tripped at the weekend.

Eskom said its emergency reserves’ replenishment was also progressing well.

“The return of the units comes after identifying the root causes of multiple unit trips, which were unconnected and purely technical in nature, related to electrical and control system issues in auxiliary parts of the power stations.”

Planned maintenance stood at 7,706MW, the utility said.

Load-shedding was implemented at stage 6 in the early hours on Sunday, which Eskom said was due to multiple unit trips at Camden power station. This came after a day of enforced power cuts at stage 3 due to unit trips at Majuba power station and a unit trip at Medupi.

An update is expected on Monday afternoon.

TimesLIVE

