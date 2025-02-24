KZN legislature opening to go ahead at stadium despite king’s concerns

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has raised security concerns about the opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature at Woodburn Stadium in Pietermaritzburg. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
The KwaZulu-Natal government says it will go ahead with the opening of the legislature at Woodburn Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday, despite security concerns raised by Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.
The monarch traditionally opens the legislature.
Last week he raised concerns about the stadium being able to host the two-day event safely — the opening of the provincial legislature and state of the province address — instead of the Royal Showgrounds, also in Pietermaritzburg.
In a letter sent to Nerusha Naidoo, the secretary of the legislature, the king said the venue posed security challenges.
“High ground security vulnerabilities: the surrounding topography of the stadium includes elevated areas that overlook the venue. This presents a critical security threat as it exposes the gathering to potential risks from vantage points that cannot be adequately secured,” he said in the letter dated February 17.
Unlike the Royal Showgrounds, which provided a controlled and secure environment, Woodburn Stadium lacked the necessary protective measures required for an event of this magnitude and importance, he said.
His caution comes after his security detail was cut from 12 to five, a matter on which he pleaded with President Cyril Ramaphosa and police minister Senzo Mchunu to intervene.
However, KwaZulu-Natal legislature speaker Nontembeko Boyce said on Sunday Woodburn Stadium would be used as planned.
“As the legislature, we met the king to brief him about the programme last year. We met his majesty again on Thursday last week to update him about the venue change for the official opening and he appreciated how the institution stayed within legislation to ensure we deliver a successful opening.
“Before the last meeting with his majesty, we received a letter from the king’s office raising security issues. We assure you these are being attended to as part of the event security and the monarch appreciated our efforts,” said Boyce.
She said Woodburn Stadium could accommodate more than 3,000 people and had sufficient parking.
“Previously, it has been used for the inauguration of the premier.”
Boyce dismissed social media reports that the event would cost R6.6m.
TimesLIVE
