EU unable to plug SA funding gap if Trump sticks to his guns
European Union lacks funds to support Africa financially but is instead looking for strategic partnerships
24 February 2025 - 05:00
The EU says it cannot plug the funding gap should the Trump administration withdraw aid to SA and the rest of the continent, but it is seeking strategic partnerships in Africa.
Brussels lacks funds to counter US President Donald Trump’s threats, says EU foreign minister Kaja Kallas, adding that reform of global multilateral institutions that support development should be prioritised to accommodate the halt in funding. ..
