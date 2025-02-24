Decision on new lottery operator postponed by a year

The announcement of a new operator to run the SA lottery has been postponed for a further 12 months, creating uncertainty about the continued sale of lottery tickets after the licence of the current operator, Ithuba, ends at the end of May.
Astatementcirculated by email to MPs by trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau announcing the extension of the “bid validity period” for the lottery and sports pools licence for a further year, until 31 May 2026, makes no mention of what will happen with ticket sales after Ithuba’s licence expires.
Worth about R180bn over its usual five-year life, the operator licence has been referred to as “a licence to print money.”
The latest postponement for a further 12-months has come as a surprise. This is the third time that an announcement of the next licence operator has been postponed. The first time was in July 2022, 10 months before Ithuba’s licence was due to expire on May 31 2023, when it was extended by two years by former minister Ebrahim Patel.
Respondingto a written parliamentary question from Bosa leader Musi Maimane last year on the extension of the Ithuba contract by Patel for two years to May 31 2025, Tau said he had used powers granted to him by the Lotteries Act to extend an incumbent operator’s licence “for a nonrenewable period not exceeding 24 months”.
Since only Ithuba has the infrastructure in place to continue selling tickets and run the lottery, it is unclear what will happen after Ithuba’s licence expires.
The minister may attempt to extend Ithuba’s licence for another year, which could lead to litigation by bidders, or the ticket sales will have to be suspended.
Will grants be affected?
GroundUppreviously reportedthat the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) had contingency plans to ensure that it could continue disbursing grants for up to 12 months, even if ticket sales — its biggest source of revenue — were suspended.
The reserve fund is meant to ensure ongoing grant payments and cover the NLC’s running costs if ticket sales are suspended. Its reserves also ensure that the costs of litigation by losing bidders, as has happened in the past, can be covered.
At the time that Patel extended Ithuba’s licence, the department statement said it followed a request from the new board of the NLC: “The board, in framing its request and advice to the minister, had taken into account a number of factors including representations made by Ithuba that its business has been severely affected by the exceptional circumstances created by Covid-19.”
The sale of lottery tickets wasbannedat the height of the pandemic.
Informed sources also told GroundUp at the time that the new board, which is responsible for overseeing the bid, was consumed with dealing with rampant corruption that hadoverwhelmedthe NLC under its previous board and executive.
The NLC allocated R1.36bn in grants for “good causes” in 2020, R1.13bn in 2021, R1.17bn in 2022, but only R972.3m in 2023 because of delays in adjudicating applications after new protocols were introduced to stop fraud and corruption. The NLC has not published its 2024 annual report, but grants allocated are almost certainly down for several reasons, partly because of the new anti-corruption measures.
Another reason for the reduced funding allocations is that there are only three distributing agency members toadjudicategrants, rather than the 9-12 needed. The department has advertised for applications to fill these critical posts but has yet to make appointments.
Besides covering grants from its reserve funds, the NLC will also have to fund its operating costs, which were R556m in 2020, R534m in 2021, R570m in 2022 but then dropped to R469m in 2023, when the new board and executive slashed the commission’s high running costs.
What lies behind the postponement?
At the time of the previous postponement, the minister said: “I must also ensure that the owners and managers of the successful applicants are, as the act states, ‘fit and proper persons’. In addition, I must ensure that no political party or political office-bearer has any direct financial interest in the applicant or a shareholder of the applicant.”
When he took over as minister he inherited the lottery hot potato, which included bids by people and organisations with links to different ANC-related companies and factions.
Tau has come under extreme political pressure from within his party, as well as from some members of the trade, industry and competition parliamentary portfolio committee, with its ANC chair, Mzwandile Masina, leading the charge.
Besidescallingfor the NLC board to be suspended and its commissioner, Jodi Scholtz, to be dismissed, Masina has also called on Tau to investigate the highly secretive licence operator adjudication process.
In amedia releasein December, Masina said his committee “fully supports the minister’s statement that further work will be done to ensure the credibility of this process which has come under public scrutiny in the recent past”.
“We implore the minister to consider various options if awarding the new lottery licence becomes impractical before the expiry of the third Lottery licence on May 31 2025. Such options could include exploring Section 13B in the Lotteries Act, which deals with issuing a temporary licence and/or considering the option of a ‘state led’ Lottery in terms of section 13A of the act, among others,” he said.
“The committee welcomes the minister’s recognition that he has a duty to ensure that no political party or political office-bearer has any direct financial interest in the applicant or a shareholder of the applicant, which is an important aspect when considering the awarding of the National Lottery licence,” Masina said.
Toby Chance, a DA MP on the trade and industry portfolio committee, said in a statement after Tau’s announcement: “Tau says he is giving himself more time because ‘I have identified several areas that require additional evaluation to ensure that the successful applicant meets all legal and ethical requirements’.”
Chance said that Tau made his decision “without taking it to cabinet and has elevated speculation around the credentials and possible conflicts of interest of some of the bidders, all of which have close ties to the ANC”.
Ministry spokesperson Yamkela Fanisi said on Sunday that a response was being prepared to GroundUp’s queries but it had not received anything by the time of publication. GroundUp was seeking clarity on whether Ithuba’s licence would be extended again, and, if not, would ticket sales be affected. It also asked asked how the allocation of NLC grants to good causes would be affected and what contingency plans were in place.
Decision on new lottery operator postponed by a year
The licence of the current operator, Ithuba, ends at the end of May
The announcement of a new operator to run the SA lottery has been postponed for a further 12 months, creating uncertainty about the continued sale of lottery tickets after the licence of the current operator, Ithuba, ends at the end of May.
A statement circulated by email to MPs by trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau announcing the extension of the “bid validity period” for the lottery and sports pools licence for a further year, until 31 May 2026, makes no mention of what will happen with ticket sales after Ithuba’s licence expires.
Worth about R180bn over its usual five-year life, the operator licence has been referred to as “a licence to print money.”
The latest postponement for a further 12-months has come as a surprise. This is the third time that an announcement of the next licence operator has been postponed. The first time was in July 2022, 10 months before Ithuba’s licence was due to expire on May 31 2023, when it was extended by two years by former minister Ebrahim Patel.
Responding to a written parliamentary question from Bosa leader Musi Maimane last year on the extension of the Ithuba contract by Patel for two years to May 31 2025, Tau said he had used powers granted to him by the Lotteries Act to extend an incumbent operator’s licence “for a nonrenewable period not exceeding 24 months”.
Since only Ithuba has the infrastructure in place to continue selling tickets and run the lottery, it is unclear what will happen after Ithuba’s licence expires.
The minister may attempt to extend Ithuba’s licence for another year, which could lead to litigation by bidders, or the ticket sales will have to be suspended.
Will grants be affected?
GroundUp previously reported that the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) had contingency plans to ensure that it could continue disbursing grants for up to 12 months, even if ticket sales — its biggest source of revenue — were suspended.
The reserve fund is meant to ensure ongoing grant payments and cover the NLC’s running costs if ticket sales are suspended. Its reserves also ensure that the costs of litigation by losing bidders, as has happened in the past, can be covered.
At the time that Patel extended Ithuba’s licence, the department statement said it followed a request from the new board of the NLC: “The board, in framing its request and advice to the minister, had taken into account a number of factors including representations made by Ithuba that its business has been severely affected by the exceptional circumstances created by Covid-19.”
The sale of lottery tickets was banned at the height of the pandemic.
Informed sources also told GroundUp at the time that the new board, which is responsible for overseeing the bid, was consumed with dealing with rampant corruption that had overwhelmed the NLC under its previous board and executive.
The NLC allocated R1.36bn in grants for “good causes” in 2020, R1.13bn in 2021, R1.17bn in 2022, but only R972.3m in 2023 because of delays in adjudicating applications after new protocols were introduced to stop fraud and corruption. The NLC has not published its 2024 annual report, but grants allocated are almost certainly down for several reasons, partly because of the new anti-corruption measures.
Another reason for the reduced funding allocations is that there are only three distributing agency members to adjudicate grants, rather than the 9-12 needed. The department has advertised for applications to fill these critical posts but has yet to make appointments.
Besides covering grants from its reserve funds, the NLC will also have to fund its operating costs, which were R556m in 2020, R534m in 2021, R570m in 2022 but then dropped to R469m in 2023, when the new board and executive slashed the commission’s high running costs.
What lies behind the postponement?
At the time of the previous postponement, the minister said: “I must also ensure that the owners and managers of the successful applicants are, as the act states, ‘fit and proper persons’. In addition, I must ensure that no political party or political office-bearer has any direct financial interest in the applicant or a shareholder of the applicant.”
When he took over as minister he inherited the lottery hot potato, which included bids by people and organisations with links to different ANC-related companies and factions.
Tau has come under extreme political pressure from within his party, as well as from some members of the trade, industry and competition parliamentary portfolio committee, with its ANC chair, Mzwandile Masina, leading the charge.
Besides calling for the NLC board to be suspended and its commissioner, Jodi Scholtz, to be dismissed, Masina has also called on Tau to investigate the highly secretive licence operator adjudication process.
In a media release in December, Masina said his committee “fully supports the minister’s statement that further work will be done to ensure the credibility of this process which has come under public scrutiny in the recent past”.
“We implore the minister to consider various options if awarding the new lottery licence becomes impractical before the expiry of the third Lottery licence on May 31 2025. Such options could include exploring Section 13B in the Lotteries Act, which deals with issuing a temporary licence and/or considering the option of a ‘state led’ Lottery in terms of section 13A of the act, among others,” he said.
“The committee welcomes the minister’s recognition that he has a duty to ensure that no political party or political office-bearer has any direct financial interest in the applicant or a shareholder of the applicant, which is an important aspect when considering the awarding of the National Lottery licence,” Masina said.
Toby Chance, a DA MP on the trade and industry portfolio committee, said in a statement after Tau’s announcement: “Tau says he is giving himself more time because ‘I have identified several areas that require additional evaluation to ensure that the successful applicant meets all legal and ethical requirements’.”
Chance said that Tau made his decision “without taking it to cabinet and has elevated speculation around the credentials and possible conflicts of interest of some of the bidders, all of which have close ties to the ANC”.
Ministry spokesperson Yamkela Fanisi said on Sunday that a response was being prepared to GroundUp’s queries but it had not received anything by the time of publication. GroundUp was seeking clarity on whether Ithuba’s licence would be extended again, and, if not, would ticket sales be affected. It also asked asked how the allocation of NLC grants to good causes would be affected and what contingency plans were in place.
GroundUp
Former lotto executive loses court bid to access his pension
Lottery funding to continue, says NLC as new licence looms
NEWS ANALYSIS: All eyes on Parks Tau’s next move on national lottery
Naming of new lottery operator stalled again
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
J&J’s battle over $10bn baby powder settlement to begin
Former lotto executive loses court bid to access his pension
Lottery funding to continue, says NLC as new licence looms
NEWS ANALYSIS: All eyes on Parks Tau’s next move on national lottery
Naming of new lottery operator stalled again
Further delays mar lottery tender process
Lottery blocks R1.2m payment to lavishly funded music event
Former lottery executive fired after disciplinary hearing
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.