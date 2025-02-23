Still no end in sight for Colgate’s six-year advertising battle with Bliss Brands
Judgment in the legal showdown between two competitors over their soap branding has been reserved
23 February 2025 - 16:49
Colgate-Palmolive SA’s six-year legal battle to have Bliss Brands change its soap branding is far from over as a full sitting of the Johannesburg high court has been tasked with deciding on the matter.
The legal showdown between the two competitors started in 2019 when global company Colgate accused Bliss of imitating the packaging of its Protex brand in a new look for Securex soap. ..
