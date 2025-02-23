Minister assures SA load-shedding will be over by the weekend
Urgent work under way to bring Majuba, Camden and Medupi back online after shock stage 6 cuts
23 February 2025 - 14:42
Eskom will restore uninterrupted power by the end of the week, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa assured SA on Sunday shortly after the state-owned power utility instituted a shock return to stage 6 load-shedding (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-02-23-eskom-implements-stage-6-load-shedding/).
Stage 6 load-shedding is the highest level of controlled power cuts used by Eskom to ensure the grid remains stable, with each level corresponding to 1,000MW shed from the grid...
