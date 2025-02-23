G20 Leaders rally around global status quo despite US snub
Absence of the top US diplomat did not derail the G20 foreign ministers meetings, though there were tensions
23 February 2025 - 18:21
The leaders of the world’s largest economies have referred SA’s proposed working methods on how to manage current geopolitical issues to G20 Sherpas, leaders and foreign affairs ministers, underscoring the fault lines in the current geopolitical climate.
The G20 working groups will deal with technical issues only, according to a chairperson’s summary of the two-day G20 foreign ministers’ meetings held over the past week. The recommendations of the working groups will be presented at the G20 leaders’ summit in November. ..
