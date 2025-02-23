National

Eskom implements stage 6 load-shedding

23 February 2025 - 10:56
by Wendell Roelf
Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Eskom implemented its highest stage of controlled power cuts, Stage 6, early on Sunday, the power utility said in a statement after multiple units at Camden power station tripped.

On Saturday, Eskom applied Stage 3 power cuts, effectively cutting 3,000 megawatts to the national grid.

Regular breakdowns at Eskom's fleet of ageing coal-fired plants are often the cause of loadshedding — an incremental system where stage 1 sees 1,000MW cut from the system, with stage 6 the highest implemented to date.

Reuters

ALSO READ:

Power cuts back as Eskom implements stage 3 load-shedding

Power utility encounters temporary setback after 20 days of uninterrupted electricity supply
National
18 hours ago

Shift to renewables to hurt Eskom sales

Clients’ plans to move to renewable energy cast doubts on the assumption the utility’s sales will increase over the next three financial years
National
6 days ago

Eskom’s old coal-fired power stations could get nuclear help, says Necsa

The corporation also plans to resume the production of nuclear fuel to ensure SA is self-sufficient and for export
National
5 days ago

Treasury tweaks Eskom debt relief to reflect improvements

The budget has been postponed to March 12 after a deadlock within the GNU coalition partners over VAT
National
3 days ago

SOEs bailed out by nearly R700bn in taxpayer funds since 2013

Data shows Eskom’s debt relief and financial outlook is still a big concern for financial markets
National
5 days ago
