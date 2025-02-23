Eskom implements stage 6 load-shedding

Eskom implemented its highest stage of controlled power cuts, Stage 6, early on Sunday, the power utility said in a statement after multiple units at Camden power station tripped.
On Saturday, Eskom applied Stage 3 power cuts, effectively cutting 3,000 megawatts to the national grid.
Regular breakdowns at Eskom's fleet of ageing coal-fired plants are often the cause of loadshedding — an incremental system where stage 1 sees 1,000MW cut from the system, with stage 6 the highest implemented to date.
