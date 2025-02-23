Eskom consumers with solar panels get some relief
23 February 2025 - 17:33
Energy regulator Nersa has approved Eskom’s umpteenth application to change its retail tariff structure, but has mitigated the effect on consumers with their own solar panels by providing for a three-year phasing-in period.
Eskom has been trying to change the structure of its tariffs since 2020, but the regulator only substantially interrogated its application late last year when it held public consultation meetings...
