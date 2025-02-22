Business Day TV Spoke to David Shapiro from Sasafin Securities
HeraldLIVE
Power cuts back as Eskom implements stage 3 load-shedding
Eskom on Saturday evening announced stage 3 load-shedding.
In a short statement on social media, the power utility said it had encountered another temporary setback after 20 days of uninterrupted electricity supply.
“As a result, stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from today at 5.30pm until further notice,” the statement reads.
Eskom said it would provide further updates on Sunday.
HeraldLIVE
