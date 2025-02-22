National

Power cuts back as Eskom implements stage 3 load-shedding

22 February 2025 - 19:06
by Staff Writer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A shopper looks for goods load-shedding in Johannesburg in this file photo. Picture: MIKE HUTCHINGS/REUTERS
A shopper looks for goods load-shedding in Johannesburg in this file photo. Picture: MIKE HUTCHINGS/REUTERS

Eskom on Saturday evening announced stage 3 load-shedding.

In a short statement on social media, the power utility said it had encountered another temporary setback after 20 days of uninterrupted electricity supply. 

“As a result, stage 3 load-shedding will be implemented from today at 5.30pm until further notice,” the statement reads. 

Eskom said it would provide further updates on Sunday.

HeraldLIVE

READ MORE:

Treasury tweaks Eskom debt relief to reflect improvements

The budget has been postponed to March 12 after a deadlock within the GNU coalition partners over VAT
National
3 days ago

SOEs bailed out by nearly R700bn in taxpayer funds since 2013

Data shows Eskom’s debt relief and financial outlook is still a big concern for financial markets
National
4 days ago

Eskom’s old coal-fired power stations could get nuclear help, says Necsa

The corporation also plans to resume the production of nuclear fuel to ensure SA is self-sufficient and for export
National
5 days ago

Shift to renewables to hurt Eskom sales

Clients’ plans to move to renewable energy cast doubts on the assumption the utility’s sales will increase over the next three financial years
National
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Tornado tears through buildings in Pretoria North
National
2.
Health department spends nearly R30m on NHI ...
National
3.
Investors say budget postponement bodes well for ...
National
4.
Ramaphosa says the US is not boycotting SA
National
5.
Treasury says it aimed to cushion the poor from ...
National

Related Articles

Eskom’s old coal-fired power stations could get nuclear help, says Necsa

National

SA open to ‘any country’ for nuclear project bids, including Russia and Iran

National

Shift to renewables to hurt Eskom sales

National

SA to compensate consumers who export power to the grid

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.