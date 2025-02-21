Law Reform Commission proposes adoption of property bail
Hundreds of people stay in prison because they cannot afford monetary bail, says commission
21 February 2025 - 05:00
The government is mulling a proposal to change the law to allow accused people who cannot afford bail to be released through property bail.
This is one of the proposals made by the SA Law Reform Commission chaired by retired justice Chris Jafta. The commission is an independent body that researches legal loopholes and makes recommendations to the government to develop the law. ..
