Health department spends nearly R30m on NHI advertising
DA health spokesperson Michelle Clarke said the spending was a waste of taxpayers money
21 February 2025 - 13:10
The department of health spent R28.5m promoting government's National Health Insurance policy from April 1 2024 to date, health minister Aaron Motsoaledi said in a written reply to a parliamentary question.
The question was asked by DA health spokesperson Michelle Clarke, who said in a statement that the “astronomical” sum was a waste of taxpayers money particularly in the light of the critical shortages in the health sector...
