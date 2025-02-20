Heavy rains cause deadly mudslides in KwaMakhutha

Large sections of Isipingo beach were flooded after heavy rains. picture: SUPPLIED
Three people were buried under sand and rubble at two homes in KwaMakhutha, south of Durban, after mudslides caused by heavy rains.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said eThekwini fire and emergency rescue workers were at the sites of the structural collapses, which were caused by sand banks washing into the homes in the early hours of Thursday.
“In the first instance a bank tore through the home in which a family — mother, father and two children — were inside. Fortunately the children managed to escape but the parents were buried under the sand and rubble.”
In a second incident in the same vicinity, one person was buried. He said the teams were trying to extricate the three people.
The SA Weather Service (Saws) issued an orange level 5 disruptive rainfall warning for KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday, which could result in localised floods affecting exposed areas, bridges and roads.
Several homes and businesses between Isipingo and Winklespruit south of Durban were flooded.
The N2 near the old airport was a no-go area as water had gathered on the highway. Crab City near Isipingo Beach, Prospecton and several businesses in the Amanzimtoti CBD were also flooded.
Amanzimtoti councillor Andre Beetge said the downpours had affected dozens of residents and businesses in the area.
“There was heavy concentration of rain on Wednesday night and again at about 3am. Teams from the neighbourhood watch and CPF [community policing forum] went out to assist with families affected by mudslides as well as rubble and trees, which collapsed.”
He said some schools were closed on Thursday, including Amanzimtoti Primary School and Kuswag Skool.
While the weather showed signs of clearing on Thursday morning, he cautioned residents not to venture out unless necessary.
The provincial transport department said teams were on standby after a warning of prolonged rains expected in uMgungundlovu, Amajuba, uThukela, eThekwini, Zululand, iLembe and uMkhanyakude.
“We are requesting motorists to be extra careful on the roads. We are also requesting those who are involved in school transport to always remember that they are transporting future leaders. They need to avoid speeding as roads are slippery when wet.”
Heavy rains cause deadly mudslides in KwaMakhutha
Three people were buried under sand and rubble at two homes south of Durban after mudslides caused by heavy rains
Three people were buried under sand and rubble at two homes in KwaMakhutha, south of Durban, after mudslides caused by heavy rains.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said eThekwini fire and emergency rescue workers were at the sites of the structural collapses, which were caused by sand banks washing into the homes in the early hours of Thursday.
“In the first instance a bank tore through the home in which a family — mother, father and two children — were inside. Fortunately the children managed to escape but the parents were buried under the sand and rubble.”
In a second incident in the same vicinity, one person was buried. He said the teams were trying to extricate the three people.
The SA Weather Service (Saws) issued an orange level 5 disruptive rainfall warning for KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday, which could result in localised floods affecting exposed areas, bridges and roads.
Several homes and businesses between Isipingo and Winklespruit south of Durban were flooded.
The N2 near the old airport was a no-go area as water had gathered on the highway. Crab City near Isipingo Beach, Prospecton and several businesses in the Amanzimtoti CBD were also flooded.
Amanzimtoti councillor Andre Beetge said the downpours had affected dozens of residents and businesses in the area.
“There was heavy concentration of rain on Wednesday night and again at about 3am. Teams from the neighbourhood watch and CPF [community policing forum] went out to assist with families affected by mudslides as well as rubble and trees, which collapsed.”
He said some schools were closed on Thursday, including Amanzimtoti Primary School and Kuswag Skool.
While the weather showed signs of clearing on Thursday morning, he cautioned residents not to venture out unless necessary.
The provincial transport department said teams were on standby after a warning of prolonged rains expected in uMgungundlovu, Amajuba, uThukela, eThekwini, Zululand, iLembe and uMkhanyakude.
“We are requesting motorists to be extra careful on the roads. We are also requesting those who are involved in school transport to always remember that they are transporting future leaders. They need to avoid speeding as roads are slippery when wet.”
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.