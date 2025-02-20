National

UK minister at G20 says Russia ‘has little appetite for peace with Ukraine’

David Lammy is in Johannesburg for the G20 foreign ministers' meeting

20 February 2025 - 22:21
by Tim Cocks
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
British foreign secretary David Lammy arrives for the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Johannesburg, February 20 2025. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
British foreign secretary David Lammy arrives for the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Johannesburg, February 20 2025. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

British foreign minister David Lammy said in Johannesburg  on Thursday he saw no appetite from Russia for peace with Ukraine after listening to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov talk at a closed-door meeting of the top Group of 20 (G20) diplomats in SA.

Lammy was speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign ministers from the world’s biggest economies, which has been overshadowed by dispute between members over the Ukraine war, among other disagreements.

“We have not got anywhere near a negotiated settlement,” he said, responding to a question about whether Britain would under any circumstances support deploying peacekeepers to Ukraine in the absence of security guarantees from the US.

“And I have to say, when I listen to what the Russians and what Lavrov have just said in the chamber this afternoon, I don’t see an appetite to really get to that peace,” he said.

Ramaphosa says the US is not boycotting SA

As part of G20, Washington will be part of discussions, president says
National
12 hours ago

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said at a meeting of European leaders in Paris on Monday that a US security commitment was the only way to ensure lasting peace in Ukraine, and it was too early to say how many British peacekeeping troops he might send.

European leaders discussed but did not agree on deploying peacekeepers at that meeting, but pledged to boost their defence capabilities, as the Trump administration increasingly appears to adopt the Kremlin’s line on Ukraine.

“This is a critical moment, it’s essential for Europe to increase... defence spending to step up our commitment to our own defences across Europe,” Lammy said, reiterating a British target of spending 2.5% of GDP on it, and a pledge of aid to Ukraine.

“We’re committed to giving Ukraine £3bn a year for as long as it lasts,” he said.

Trump stunned European allies last week by calling Russian leader Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the war without first consulting Ukraine or them.

“We look forward to speaking to President Trump more about this (Ukraine talks). We’re very, very clear there must be a role for Ukraine, it must be at the heart of these negotiations,” Lammy said.

Reuters

Ukraine not to blame for war with Russia, says Scholz

Europe scrambles to find a response to US President Donald Trump’s policy on the conflict
World
9 hours ago

Trump doubles down on ‘dictator’ Zelensky jibe

Attacks on Ukraine’s leader heighten fears US president could cut deal that benefits Putin
World
7 hours ago

US treasury’s Bessent to skip G20 finance meeting in SA

The cancellation comes amid tension between US and G20 host SA
National
14 hours ago

Norway says it does not share US view of SA

Espen Barth Eide sees Marco Rubio’s absence at G20 foreign ministers’ meeting as ‘unfortunate’
National
4 hours ago

Four Republican Congress members press Trump to punish Pretoria

In a letter to their president, Americans have listed why Washington should end SA’s Agoa benefits
National
2 days ago

No response from US to SA’s attempts to discuss Trump’s aid decision, says Lamola

Minister of international relations and co-operation says China has pledged support
National
2 days ago

SIMON BARBER: America First in danger of becoming America Alone

SA needs to keep its head down and focus on winning the confidence of people it will need
Opinion
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Investors say budget postponement bodes well for ...
National
2.
Senior diplomat replaces Rubio at G20 foreign ...
National
3.
WATCH: 2025 budget delayed
National
4.
Health minister pans low-cost benefit options for ...
National / Health
5.
Government signs multiterm wage deal for public ...
National / Labour

Related Articles

Ramaphosa says the US is not boycotting SA

National

Norway says it does not share US view of SA

National

Senior diplomat replaces Rubio at G20 foreign ministers’ meeting

National

HILARY JOFFE: Budget risks from outside SA are potentially greater than risks ...

Opinion / Columnists

PETER BRUCE: Even a tired Trump won’t let SA’s trade surplus with US slide

Opinion / Columnists

DARYL SWANEPOEL: Trump tariff fest poses a threat to SA exports

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.