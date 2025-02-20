Ramaphosa says the US is not boycotting SA
As part of G20, Washington will be part of discussions, president says
20 February 2025 - 11:37
UPDATED 20 February 2025 - 20:48
In a move aimed at avoiding an escalation of SA-US diplomatic tension, President Cyril Ramaphosa tempered the absence of key US officials at high-level Group of Twenty (G20) meetings, insisting it was not a sign of a boycott.
Both US treasury secretary Scott Bessent and secretary of state Marco Rubio have snubbed their respective ministerial meetings and have instead opted to send senior diplomats as replacements. This amid an escalating diplomatic spat between Washington and Pretoria, which is in line with the US’s antagonistic stance towards SA. ..
