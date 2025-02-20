Have you stopped remembering routes because you’ve got Google maps? Would you rely on Chat GPT for advice on how to split up with your partner? Should you say “please” and “thank you” to Alexa?
We have some suggestions.
Mark Purdy, co-founder and director of Beacon Thought Leadership is also an economist and tech enthusiast. He shares his ideas on the effects of AI on decision-making, in industry, in society and in our individual lives.
The Art of Decidingis a podcast series by Whitfield. It delves into how successful people make big decisions. BusinessLIVE will publish the newest episodes of the series every second Thursday.
PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 10
Whitfield speaks to Mark Purdy, co-founder and director of Beacon Thought Leadership
