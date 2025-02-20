National

PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 10

Whitfield speaks to Mark Purdy, co-founder and director of Beacon Thought Leadership

20 February 2025 - 09:58
Have you stopped remembering routes because you’ve got Google maps? Would you rely on Chat GPT for advice on how to split up with your partner? Should you say “please” and “thank you” to Alexa?

We have some suggestions.

Mark Purdy, co-founder and director of Beacon Thought Leadership is also an economist and tech enthusiast. He shares his ideas on the effects of AI on decision-making, in industry, in society and in our individual lives. 

The Art of Deciding is a podcast series by Whitfield. It delves into how successful people make big decisions. BusinessLIVE will publish the newest episodes of the series every second Thursday.

Catch up with previous episodes:

Episode 1: With Lee Child, author of the Jack Reacher series

Episode 2: With entrepreneur Sharmadean Reid

Episode 3: With Sir Brad Fried

Episode 4: With Lord Bilimoria

Episode 5: With Liv Boeree

Episode 6: With Asbjørn Rachlew

Episode 7: Best of season 1

Episode 8: With Colin Ingram

Episode 9: With Robin Dunbar and Sam Rockey

