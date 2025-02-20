Defence department dogged by delays, old systems and outdated laws
Only one, aged computer in the directorate of conventional arms control can be used to access the database of all arms applications
20 February 2025 - 05:00
SA’s struggling arms industry has seen a revival in the past two years; however, it is reliant on the timely approval of export permits by the National Conventional Arms Control Committee (NCACC).
Last year the committee did not meet for almost seven months as it had to be reconstituted by President Cyril Ramaphosa after the elections. The new committee was finally announced in late October with minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni as chair and Andries Nel, deputy justice and constitutional development minister, her deputy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.