ANC parliamentary caucus in emergency talks over political fallout from budget
Following a tense cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning, it was decided the budget would be tabled on March 12
20 February 2025 - 08:50
UPDATED 20 February 2025 - 10:53
The ANC’s chief whip, Mdumiseni Ntuli has called for an urgent meeting of all party appointments within the executive, as the party begins to devise strategies to manage the fallout from the postponement of the budget on Wednesday.
The caucus meeting is scheduled to be held on Thursday morning in Cape Town, according to sources. This is ahead of the planned engagements with other political parties within the government of national unity (GNU) to resolve the impasse that led to the postponement of the tabling of finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget. ..
