National

WATCH: 2025 budget delayed

Government of national unity partners are said to have failed to agree on hiking the VAT rate from 15% to 17%

19 February 2025 - 13:46
UPDATED 19 February 2025 - 14:48
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana leaves after a press conference ahead of his 2025 budget speech in Cape Town on February 19 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana leaves after a press conference ahead of his 2025 budget speech in Cape Town on February 19 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER

Parliamentary speaker Thoko Didiza announced on Wednesday afternoon that the budget speech has been “delayed indefinitely”, an unprecedented move in post-Apartheid SA.

The decision came after the government of national unity partners failed to agree on hiking the VAT rate from 15% to 17% as the budget proposed, and cabinet failed to sign it off on Wednesday.

National
1 week ago
