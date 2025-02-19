The local currency weakened to R18.58/$ after the cancellation of the budget speech, from R18.33 earlier in the day
Parliamentary speaker Thoko Didiza announced on Wednesday afternoon that the budget speech has been “delayed indefinitely”, an unprecedented move in post-Apartheid SA.
The decision came after the government of national unity partners failed to agree on hiking the VAT rate from 15% to 17% as the budget proposed, and cabinet failed to sign it off on Wednesday.
WATCH: 2025 budget delayed
Government of national unity partners are said to have failed to agree on hiking the VAT rate from 15% to 17%
Budget 2025: Key Insights, Analysis, Predictions, Expert Opinions and more
