Treasury tweaks Eskom debt relief to reflect improvements
The budget has been postponed to March 12 after a deadlock within the GNU coalition partners over VAT
19 February 2025 - 18:38
A draft budget presentation by the Treasury has proposed a change in the implementation of the final phase of Eskom’s R254bn debt-relief programme into two tranches amounting to R50bn over the next four years, reflecting the improvement in the power utility’s financial position in recent years.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana was due to make the announcement in the 2025/26 budget in parliament on Wednesday afternoon...
