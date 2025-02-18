SANDF can defend SA despite financial struggles, insists Angie Motshekga

The defence ministry says the defence force can defend the country against invasion, despite financial challenges. Minister Angie Motshekga also suggested that older government staff should retire early to help cut costs.

Giving a sobering account of her department’s financial state, Motshekga said, “The defunding has affected us badly, we are really in a difficult situation in many respects. We are looking at measures as to how to compensate, because we just can’t complain and keep on spending: there are measures government had put in place in terms of early retirement to make sure that we can release older staff, who are highly paid, and introduce a rejuvenating programme to be able to create space. It has worked in education,” she said. She also called for the recruitment of younger staff.

Motshekga said it was not only a human resources (HR) issue. “The underfunding has not only affected us in terms of HR, it has affected us in many areas, such as where we can’t service our equipment. This means, for instance, in the air force, instead of flying maybe six planes we have four working.”

Her department is in talks with the National Treasury regarding the financial shortfall. It was allocated R55bn in October for the 2024/25 financial year.

Despite the financial woes, the minister assured parliament that the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) had the capability to defend the country. “I have no doubt that, while we may not have everything we need, we have enough capabilities to defend ourselves.

“The money that I always say we run short of is not even to go fight outside, there’s not even one mission [outside the country] that I got a report that we didn’t have the resources we needed. Where we need it is here at home” she told parliament on Tuesday.

Listen to the minister, SANDF and Scopa: