Milton Cheng, the global chair of law firm Baker McKenzie, joins host Evan Pickworth to discuss how geopolitical dynamics and resilience influence legal approaches in today’s interconnected world.
Join the discussion:
This year’s World Economic Forum gathering in Davos, Switzerland, in January, brought together leaders under the theme “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age”.
The key messages were:
• Rebuilding trust: How can stakeholders find new ways to collaborate on solutions both internationally and within societies?
• Reimagining growth: How can we identify the new sources of growth in this new global economy?
• Safeguarding the planet: How can we catalyse energy, climate and nature action through innovative partnerships, increased financing and the deployment of frontier technologies?
• Industries in the intelligent age: How can business leaders strike a balance between the short-term goals and long-term imperatives in the transformation of their industries?
• Investing in people: How can the public and private sectors invest in human capital development and good jobs that contribute to the development of a modern and resilient society?
So, how can legal frameworks and collaborative dialogue support sustainable, inclusive growth.
Legal frameworks create a stable environment for collaboration by setting clear rules and enforceable agreements that bridge public and private interests. They ensure transparency, harmonise cross-border regulations and protect intellectual property, which builds confidence among stakeholders.
At Davos 2025, it was emphasised that restoring trust through such frameworks is critical, as it paves the way for co-ordinated responses to geopolitical tensions and technological disruptions.
BUSINESS LAW FOCUS
PODCAST | How to restore trust as global disorder reigns
Evan Pickworth is joined by Milton Cheng, the global chair of Baker McKenzie
