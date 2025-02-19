Investors say budget postponement bodes well for democracy
Ninety One CEO says there is no need to panic as rescheduling of budget reflects the reality of coalition politics
19 February 2025 - 14:39
UPDATED 19 February 2025 - 19:36
The head of Ninety One, SA’s largest asset management firm, says the unprecedented postponement of the budget just minutes before it was scheduled to be tabled in parliament is not a crisis, but rather points to democracy at work.
Hendrik du Toit, founder & CEO of Ninety One, said it was important to put the postponement of the budget after differences over tax hikes in perspective...
