High drama as GNU members reject Treasury’s proposed VAT hike
Ramaphosa was ‘moved by the facts’ raised against the proposed hike and its potential impact politically and on households
Parliament on Wednesday postponed SA’s national budget for the first time ever after a day of high drama in which cabinet members of the government of national unity (GNU) pushed back against finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s plan to hike VAT to 17% from 15% to fund a big increase in spending on front-line services.
After a flurry of meetings — one between President Cyril Ramaphosa and the leaders of the nine parties represented in the GNU at 7am, followed by a tense cabinet discussion — it was agreed that the budget would be postponed to March 12, a move Business Day understands was sanctioned by Ramaphosa. Sources said the president was “moved by the facts” raised against the proposed hike and its potential impact politically and on households. ..
