Government has ambitious plans for ‘mega’ oil refinery
The Sapref refinery in Durban, owned by the Central Energy Fund, could be expanded
19 February 2025 - 05:00
SA needs a mega refinery, with the non-operational SA Petroleum Refineries (Sapref) facility possibly being expanded for this, an official of the department of mineral resources & energy told MPs on Tuesday.
The Sapref refinery in eThekwini, which produced 180,000 barrels of oil per day (bbl/d), has not been operating since 2022 when Shell and BP halted operations after it was damaged by flooding. The Central Energy Fund (CEF) took over the facility. ..
