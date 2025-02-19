National

Cyril Ramaphosa concerned that imam was victim of hate crime

The president sent his condolences to Muhsin Hendricks’ family, friends and fellow activists

19 February 2025 - 10:13
by Modiegi Mashamaite
Muhsin Hendricks. Picture: X/MAMBAONLINE
President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his condolences after the death of imam Muhsin Hendricks, who was shot dead by gunmen in Gqeberha at the weekend.

The president extended his sympathies to Hendricks’ family, friends and fellow activists.

“While we await the outcome of investigations, I am concerned about the reported likelihood of this being a hate crime against a religious leader who championed the rights and protection of LGBTQI+ Muslims and compatriots more broadly. Like all South Africans, I anticipate the perpetrators will be brought to book for the heinous attack,” said Ramaphosa. 

Hendricks, a prominent figure in the LGBTQI+ Muslim community, was gunned down in on Saturday, in Bethelsdorp, a township in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape at about 10am.

His death has shocked the nation and raised concern about possible hate-motivated violence, specially given his lifelong activism advocating for the protection of LGBTQI+ individuals and religious acceptance.

The 57-year-old made history in 1996 when he became the world’s first openly gay imam.

His courage in coming out as gay in the face of significant societal pressures paved the way for other LGBTQI+ Muslims to live authentically. His unwavering support for the LGBTQI+ community was further embodied through the Al-Ghurbaah (The Strangers) Foundation, an organisation he founded in 2018.

The foundation provides invaluable support to LGBTQI+ Muslims and runs programmes that assist individuals in reconciling their sexuality with their faith.

The foundation, based in Wynberg, Cape Town, has been instrumental in creating a safe space for Muslims who navigate the intersection of their religious and sexual identities.

The foundation confirmed his burial on Monday and said details regarding the memorial service would be shared in the coming days.

The investigation into Hendricks’ murder is incomplete, but early reports suggest the attack may have been motivated by hate due to Hendricks’ activism and role as an outspoken advocate for the rights of marginalised groups.

TimesLIVE

