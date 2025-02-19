Budget postponement allows Treasury to do better, says Steenhuisen
Parties react to unprecedented delay in budget speech
19 February 2025 - 20:40
A chief whip George Michalakis said the postponement of the national budget indicated that parliament was no longer a rubber stamp for bad policies.
At a media briefing outside the National Assembly DA leader John Steenhuisen said a number of proposals were not in line with the DA’s growth and job creation agenda and did not consider the plight of the poor suffering under a cost of living crisis. ..
