Budget delayed as GNU cracks
Parliamentary speaker Thoko Didiza announces that the budget speech has been ‘delayed indefinitely’
19 February 2025 - 14:13
UPDATED 19 February 2025 - 15:46
Parliamentary speaker Thoko Didiza announced on Wednesday afternoon that the budget speech had been “delayed indefinitely”, an unprecedented move in post-apartheid SA.
The decision came after the government of national unity (GNU) partners failed to agree on hiking the VAT rate from 15% to 17% as the budget proposed, and cabinet failed to sign it off on Wednesday...
