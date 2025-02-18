SOEs bailed out by nearly R700bn in taxpayer funds since 2013
Data shows Eskom’s debt relief and financial outlook is still a big concern for financial markets
18 February 2025 - 05:00
Taxpayers have footed nearly R700bn excluding government guarantees in bailing out ailing state-owned enterprises (SOEs) since 2013.
This is according to data collated by asset management firm Anchor Capital, which expects further support for Eskom...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.