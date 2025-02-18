Senior diplomat replaces Rubio at G20 foreign ministers’ meeting
Deputy chief of mission at the US embassy to stand in for secretary of state
18 February 2025 - 19:58
US secretary of state Marco Rubio, who has decided to skip the Group of Twenty (G20) foreign ministers’ meeting in SA, will be represented by his deputy chief of mission at the US embassy, Dana Brown.
Rubio’s decision not to attend the meeting comes amid an escalating diplomatic spat between his country and SA. ..
