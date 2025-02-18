Sars boss warns against tax hikes
Edward Kieswetter says SA has reached an ‘inflection point’
18 February 2025 - 05:00
Investment in improving SA Revenue Service (Sars) administration rather than increasing tax rates is a better option to improve the collection of tax revenue, Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter says.
The commissioner, speaking at a “Perspectives and Positioning for 2025" webinar hosted by Allan Gray, said the country must not be tempted into thinking that increasing tax rates automatically leads to bigger tax revenues. He said the experience of the 2017 VAT hikes bears testimony to this...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.