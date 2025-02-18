National

No response from US to SA’s attempts to discuss Trump’s aid decision, says Lamola

Minister of international relations and co-operation says China has pledged support

18 February 2025 - 08:53
by Nellie Peyton and Tim Cocks
Minister of international relations and co-operation Ronald Lamola gestures during an interview with Reuters in Johannesburg on February 17 2025. Picture: REUTERS/THANDO HLOPHE
Minister of international relations and co-operation Ronald Lamola gestures during an interview with Reuters in Johannesburg on February 17 2025. Picture: REUTERS/THANDO HLOPHE

Minister of international relations and co-operation Ronald Lamola said on Monday that the US had not responded to attempts to discuss President Donald Trump’s executive order cutting off aid, but China had pledged support.

Trump cut US financial assistance to the country this month, citing disapproval of SA’s land reform policy and genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“Despite all our attempts through our mission in Washington to formally engage and communicate, we are awaiting feedback and a response. We’re hopeful they will find a moment to have the discussion with us,” Lamola told Reuters in an interview in Johannesburg.

Lamola said SA was setting up bilateral meetings to shore up support with a number of countries, including China.

"[China said] they are in solidarity with us and stand ready to pledge support in terms of whatever trade relations and challenges they can,” he said.

SA will host the G20 meeting of foreign ministers in Johannesburg later this week. US secretary of state Marco Rubio will not attend after he expressed disapproval with SA’s G20 theme: “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability”.

“The agenda will stand,” Lamola said of US objections, adding all G20 nations had previously agreed on it. “We will not be defocused by this issue with the US.”

SA is not hugely dependent on US aid, but some fear the country’s preferential trade status under the US African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) could be next.

SA has projected itself as non-aligned in geopolitical conflicts, and has sought not to tie its interests too closely to those of the main superpower rivals — the US, EU, China and Russia — vying for influence on the continent.

It resisted Western pressure to isolate Russia over Ukraine, and took the risk of upsetting the US, Israel’s close ally, when it brought the ICJ case over the war in Gaza.

Lamola said SA would continue to seek talks with the US, “but we have to face reality that we have to plan for all scenarios”.

He reiterated that SA’s land reform policy and its genocide case against Israel at the ICJ were “non-negotiable”.

Reuters

