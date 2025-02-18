National

BREAKING NEWS: Unemployment rate falls further in fourth quarter of 2024

The official unemployment rate remains on a downward trajectory, according to Stats SA data

18 February 2025 - 11:34
by Luyolo Mkentane
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
People stand at a roadside advertising their skills for employment. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
People stand at a roadside advertising their skills for employment. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

SA’s official unemployment rate remained on a downward trajectory in the fourth quarter of 2024, decreasing by 0.2 of a percentage point to 31.9% thanks to 132,000 jobs created during the period under review.

The latest decrease in the unemployment scourge comes after the unemployment rate decreased in the third quarter from 33.5% to 32.1% due to the economy creating 294,000 jobs.

According to the results of Stats SA’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey released in Pretoria on Tuesday, the number of employed people increased by 132,000 from 16.9-million to 17.1-million in the fourth quarter, while the number of unemployed people decreased by 20,000 to 8-million.

Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke said the number of discouraged job seekers increased by 111,000 to 3.5-million in the fourth quarter. The number of not economically active perople decreased from 13.1-million to 13-million.

The expanded unemployment rate in the period under review remained unchanged at 41.9% compared with the third quarter of 2024. 

The North West recorded the highest expanded unemployment rate at 52.8% in the last quarter, followed by Eastern Cape (47.6%), Mpumalanga (47.2%), Limpopo (46.5%), KwaZulu-Natal (44.7%), Free State (44.2%), Gauteng (39.9%), Northern Cape (39.7%) and Western Cape (24.8%).

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za

Economists say positive factors at play can spur job creation

Stats SA data show economy created 294,000 jobs in third quarter
Economy
3 months ago

Free market the answer to jobless rate of 35.3%, says economist

Unemployment rate rises to 35.3% in 2021 fourth quarter with no sign of slowing
Economy
2 years ago

Think-tank calls for policy reform to fix ‘catastrophic’ youth unemployment

The Centre for Development Enterprise points to dire consequences of joblessness and inadequate education
Economy
3 years ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Ramaphosa’s global envoys ‘doomed to fail’, ...
National
2.
Steinhoff exec with ‘extraordinary’ income swears ...
National
3.
Numsa ‘dismayed’ by Volvo SA’s possible ...
National / Labour
4.
Shift to renewables to hurt Eskom sales
National
5.
Government moves to reduce healthcare costs in ...
National / Health

Related Articles

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Nedbank projects a better employment outlook

Economy

DUMA GQUBULE: Godongwana’s budget is likely to thwart Ramaphosa’s plans

Opinion / Columnists

Trump tariffs could hinder SA exports to the US, warns BLSA

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.