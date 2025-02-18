People stand at a roadside advertising their skills for employment. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
SA’s official unemployment rate remained on a downward trajectory in the fourth quarter of 2024, decreasing by 0.2 of a percentage point to 31.9% thanks to 132,000 jobs created during the period under review.
The latest decrease in the unemployment scourge comes after the unemployment rate decreased in the third quarter from 33.5% to 32.1% due to the economy creating 294,000 jobs.
According to the results of Stats SA’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey released in Pretoria on Tuesday, the number of employed people increased by 132,000 from 16.9-million to 17.1-million in the fourth quarter, while the number of unemployed people decreased by 20,000 to 8-million.
Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke said the number of discouraged job seekers increased by 111,000 to 3.5-million in the fourth quarter. The number of not economically active perople decreased from 13.1-million to 13-million.
The expanded unemployment rate in the period under review remained unchanged at 41.9% compared with the third quarter of 2024.
The North West recorded the highest expanded unemployment rate at 52.8% in the last quarter, followed by Eastern Cape (47.6%), Mpumalanga (47.2%), Limpopo (46.5%), KwaZulu-Natal (44.7%), Free State (44.2%), Gauteng (39.9%), Northern Cape (39.7%) and Western Cape (24.8%).
BREAKING NEWS: Unemployment rate falls further in fourth quarter of 2024
The official unemployment rate remains on a downward trajectory, according to Stats SA data
SA’s official unemployment rate remained on a downward trajectory in the fourth quarter of 2024, decreasing by 0.2 of a percentage point to 31.9% thanks to 132,000 jobs created during the period under review.
The latest decrease in the unemployment scourge comes after the unemployment rate decreased in the third quarter from 33.5% to 32.1% due to the economy creating 294,000 jobs.
According to the results of Stats SA’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey released in Pretoria on Tuesday, the number of employed people increased by 132,000 from 16.9-million to 17.1-million in the fourth quarter, while the number of unemployed people decreased by 20,000 to 8-million.
Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke said the number of discouraged job seekers increased by 111,000 to 3.5-million in the fourth quarter. The number of not economically active perople decreased from 13.1-million to 13-million.
The expanded unemployment rate in the period under review remained unchanged at 41.9% compared with the third quarter of 2024.
The North West recorded the highest expanded unemployment rate at 52.8% in the last quarter, followed by Eastern Cape (47.6%), Mpumalanga (47.2%), Limpopo (46.5%), KwaZulu-Natal (44.7%), Free State (44.2%), Gauteng (39.9%), Northern Cape (39.7%) and Western Cape (24.8%).
mkentanel@businesslive.co.za
Economists say positive factors at play can spur job creation
Free market the answer to jobless rate of 35.3%, says economist
Think-tank calls for policy reform to fix ‘catastrophic’ youth unemployment
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Nedbank projects a better employment outlook
DUMA GQUBULE: Godongwana’s budget is likely to thwart Ramaphosa’s plans
Trump tariffs could hinder SA exports to the US, warns BLSA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.