Amos Masondo and Jeff Radebe take over refigured ANC in Gauteng and KZN
The party has made sweeping changes to leadership in the provinces to halt its electoral decline
18 February 2025 - 10:20
The ANC has made sweeping changes to leadership in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal as part of the plan to reconfigure the two provinces to halt the party’s electoral decline.
The national working committee (NWC) meeting held in Cape Town on Monday dissolved the provincial executive committees of both provinces, meaning KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng will be led by provincial task teams...
