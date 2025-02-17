Trump tariffs could hinder SA exports to the US, warns BLSA
Business Leadership SA says reciprocal tariffs from the US are likely to further strain the relationship between the two countries
17 February 2025 - 12:32
The threat of the US implementing reciprocal tariffs for its trading partners, including SA, risks further straining the relationship between the two countries and is likely to hinder SA’s exports to the US, Busisiwe Mavuso, the CEO of Business Leadership SA (BLSA) said.
US President Donald Trump did not specifically name SA as one of the countries on which tariffs would be imposed. However, market watchers are expecting SA to be affected because Trump’s plans include imposing a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminium imports...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.