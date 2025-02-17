Shift to renewables to hurt Eskom sales
Clients’ plans to move to renewable energy cast doubts on the assumption the utility’s sales will increase over the next three financial years
17 February 2025 - 12:00
Recent announcements by Eskom clients regarding shifts to privately generated renewable energy have cast doubts on energy regulator Nersa’s assumption that the power utility’s sales volumes will increase over the next three financial years.
Should Nersa’s assumption prove to be wrong and Eskom’s sales volumes do decline, it may come back to bite consumers later if Eskom uses the regulatory clearing account (RCA) to recover income it may be losing during the three coming years...
