Schreiber says home affairs will make do with what it has

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber plans to do better with the resources his department already has, rather than hold out the begging bowl for more, as it works to roll out electronic systems that will make it faster and easier to obtain a visa.
He said in an interview on Friday that he believed his department could manage with the roughly R1.3bn capital expenditure budget it receives each year, and should do so given SA’s fiscal constraints.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has made it a priority to reform SA’s visa system to make it easier to attract the skills the economy needs to grow tourism.
He said in his recent state of the nation address that the department had now cleared more than 90% of its backlog of 300,000 visa applications, and would this year launch an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) system to enable a secure, fully digital visa application and adjudication process.
Schreiber told Business Day the department was looking closely at its IT budget and he had insisted it be far more efficient with existing resources.
“There is a lot of work going on in the background to reprioritise internally and use our existing resources more efficiently,” he said.
“I am absolutely convinced that we can go a long way in dealing with our IT problems by just working better with what we already have, managing contracts better, being more on top of blockages and so on.
“We understand the fiscal constraints and we as home affairs are not going to add to the debt burden,” Schreiber said.
The rollout of the ETA is one of the major projects for the coming year. The system will be driven by AI and machine learning. Schreiber said the department aimed to roll out the ETA for tourist visas within 12 months as well as vastly expanding the department’s presence in banks. It would aim to ensure naturalised citizens and permanent residents could get smart ID cards instead of the green ID books they get now.
The ETA would eventually underpin the trusted tourism operator scheme, the digital platform for which went live last week. Sixty-five tour operators from SA, India and China have been approved in the first phase of the scheme which allows for the speedy processing online of tour group visa applications.
The scheme is expected to increase the number of tourists from these source markets by overcoming long queues, red tape and the inconvenience of physically visiting an SA mission abroad for visa applications.
Schreiber said the first applications were processed within two hours, without the necessary vetting checks being compromised. The first group of 15 tourists approved under the scheme arrive from China in SA on Saturday.
Some improvements to the system were being worked on.
The minister said that the trusted employer scheme, which allows for the speedy processing of visa applications for skilled staff by approved employers, was working well and would be expanded to include more employers when other essential automation projects had been completed.
“The feedback we have got from Busa (Business Unity SA) is that the scheme has made a massive difference,” Schreiber said. “Registered corporates are getting access to skills in a much more effective way than before.
“We want to get the trusted tour operator scheme working at the same level of the trusted employer scheme. It is very much modelled on that.”
Schreiber said he wanted to expand the footprint of home affairs by using banks as a conduit for biometric information for home affairs documents and for their collection points to include hundreds or even a 1,000 bank branches. Thirty bank branches have been involved in the project for the past decade.
State considers devolution of IT procurement to tackle service delivery failures
SAM MKOKELI: It's the economy and nothing else, stupid!
ANTHONY BUTLER: SA could get an ideological US envoy
