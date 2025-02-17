Let private sector drive small business growth, says think-tank
The small business development department should be abolished, the Centre for Development and Enterprise suggests
The small business development department should be abolished with the private sector driving small business growth instead, the Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) has recommended in its latest report on the priority actions the government of national unity (GNU) needs to embark upon to get SA back on track.
“The department has failed to produce any demonstrable, large-scale successes and it has largely failed to deliver on its mandate. Its remaining functions, especially those related to building a more enabling environment, should be absorbed by the department of trade, industry & competition,” said CDE executive director Ann Bernstein on the release of the report. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.