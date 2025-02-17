Heavy showers to fall across parts of SA until Thursday, warns Saws

A potential Russia-Ukraine peace deal could ease sanctions disrupting global supply flows
It would be a case study of ineptitude if the National Prosecuting Authority fails to secure convictions
Clients’ plans to move to renewable energy cast doubts on the assumption the utility’s sales will increase over the next three financial years
Foreign affairs ministers will attend but not US secretary of state Marco Rubio
The company intends to exit its residual shareholding responsibly over time, CEO Duncan Wanblad says
October’s medium-term budget revised revenue down R22bn compared with the February estimate
It’s all change at the top for SA’s major mining companies
African airlines achieved a 41.8% cargo load factor — less than half of the available capacity
No eyebrows to be raised over Durban as possible URC final venue after Bulls beaten for the second time this season
It could have the seven-seat segment all to itself but high fuel consumption is a snag
Heavy showers are expected to fall across the country until Thursday, the SA Weather Service (Saws) confirmed.
According to the weather service, rainfall accumulation is expected to occur in the region of 30mm-50mm a day.
Saws said disruptive rain was likely to fall along the coastal region of the eastern half of the Eastern Cape and the southern coastline of KwaZulu-Natal.
The weather service warned that localised floods were expected to affect vulnerable areas, bridges and roads.
Saws has advised communities living in low-lying areas and flat plains to be on the lookout for disruptive rain.
It warned motorists and pedestrians to be extra cautious when roads were slippery and visibility was affected.
Saws said: “The transport of moist tropical air from a continental low over Botswana is the main source of the cloudy and showery conditions.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Heavy showers to fall across parts of SA until Thursday, warns Saws
SA Weather Service says disruptive rain is likely to fall along coastal region of eastern half of Eastern Cape and southern coastline of KZN
Heavy showers are expected to fall across the country until Thursday, the SA Weather Service (Saws) confirmed.
According to the weather service, rainfall accumulation is expected to occur in the region of 30mm-50mm a day.
Saws said disruptive rain was likely to fall along the coastal region of the eastern half of the Eastern Cape and the southern coastline of KwaZulu-Natal.
The weather service warned that localised floods were expected to affect vulnerable areas, bridges and roads.
Saws has advised communities living in low-lying areas and flat plains to be on the lookout for disruptive rain.
It warned motorists and pedestrians to be extra cautious when roads were slippery and visibility was affected.
Saws said: “The transport of moist tropical air from a continental low over Botswana is the main source of the cloudy and showery conditions.”
TimesLIVE
Department assures Vaal Dam’s low level is ‘no cause for panic’
Brace for storms and flooding, weather service warns
Farmers in bone-dry Limpopo urged to sell animals they cannot feed
Spring snowfalls not unusual, says weather service
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.