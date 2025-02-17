National

Heavy showers to fall across parts of SA until Thursday, warns Saws

SA Weather Service says disruptive rain is likely to fall along coastal region of eastern half of Eastern Cape and southern coastline of KZN

17 February 2025 - 08:19
by Shonisani Tshikalange
Picture: 123RF/SURUT WATTANAMAETEE
Picture: 123RF/SURUT WATTANAMAETEE

Heavy showers are expected to fall across the country until Thursday, the SA Weather Service (Saws) confirmed.

According to the weather service, rainfall accumulation is expected to occur in the region of 30mm-50mm a day.

Saws said disruptive rain was likely to fall along the coastal region of the eastern half of the Eastern Cape and the southern coastline of KwaZulu-Natal.

The weather service warned that localised floods were expected to affect vulnerable areas, bridges and roads.

Saws has advised communities living in low-lying areas and flat plains to be on the lookout for disruptive rain.

It warned motorists and pedestrians to be extra cautious when roads were slippery and visibility was affected. 

Saws said: “The transport of moist tropical air from a continental low over Botswana is the main source of the cloudy and showery conditions.”

TimesLIVE

