Eskom’s old coal-fired power stations could get nuclear help, says Necsa
The corporation also plans to resume the production of nuclear fuel to ensure SA is self-sufficient and for export
17 February 2025 - 15:28
The SA Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa) is drafting the criteria for a partner to pilot the development of small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) in SA, which may then be deployed at Eskom’s old coal-fired power stations as they get decommissioned.
“Necsa and Eskom are aligned,” Necsa CEO Loyiso Tyabashe told journalists at a breakfast event hosted by the corporation. He said locating SMRs at such power stations could bring down the cost by about 30% because the surrounding infrastructure, including grid connections, could still be used...
