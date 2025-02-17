Civil society group takes government to court over party funding thresholds
My Vote Counts wants the Political Party Funding Act to be declared unconstitutional
17 February 2025 - 19:45
The R15m limit set as the highest amount an entity or individual can donate to a political party annually is “excessive” and needs to be lowered, a civil society organisation argued at the Western Cape High Court on Monday.
My Vote Counts (MVC) wants the court to declare the Political Party Funding Act unconstitutional because “it fails to require a political party to disclose all private donations received by it”. It wants the threshold for disclosure to be scrapped...
