World’s ‘first openly gay imam’ gunned down in Gqeberha

Though the motive behind his murder remains unknown, there are suspicions it might have been a religiously motivated hate crime

16 February 2025 - 21:22
Muhsin Hendricks. Picture: X/MAMBAONLINE
Tributes are pouring in for Muhsin Hendricks, often described as the world’s first openly gay imam, who was gunned down in Gqeberha on Saturday while attending a wedding. 

Hendricks came out as gay in 1996 and had since been removed from his position.

According to the department of women, youth & persons with disabilities, the motive behind his murder remains unknown, however there are suspicions it might have been a religiously motivated hate crime.

Department deputy minister Steve Letsike said the murder was not simply about Hendricks but a direct assault on all movements, organisations and individuals advocating for LGBTQ+ rights in SA.

“We call on the SA Police Service (SAPS) and all law enforcement agencies to strengthen their investigation, and track down the people responsible for justice to prevail,” he said.

The department of justice & constitutional development acknowledged Hendricks’ enduring activism which included his work with interfaith communities around the world and his independent research on Islam and sexual diversity.

It made mention of Hendricks’ contribution to the National Intervention Strategy on Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, Expression and Sex Characteristics and his participation at the 31st International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association World Conference held in Cape Town in November last year.

It called for continued efforts to uphold constitutional values and ensure a society in which no-one is unfairly discriminated against directly or indirectly on the grounds of race, gender, pregnancy, marital status, ethnic, social origin or any other status.

TimesLIVE

