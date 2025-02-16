Steinhoff exec with ‘extraordinary’ income swears to owning one property and one car
Steinhoff Group former audit executive Hein Odendaal in court after turning himself in
16 February 2025 - 17:12
Steinhoff Group’s former audit executive Hein Odendaal, linked to the company’s accounting fraud case, was investigated in the scandal after being identified as one of the people who received “extraordinary remuneration”.
Odendaal turned himself in to the police on Friday and appeared at the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court facing charges of fraud, manipulation of financial statements, failure to report fraudulent activities and racketeering...
