Itac acts on dumping of active yeast from Zimbabwe
A local producer complained of the harmful effects of dumping on the local industry
16 February 2025 - 17:27
Trade industry & competition minister Parks Tau has accepted a recommendation by the International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) that anti-dumping duties be imposed on active yeast (bakers’ compressed yeast) imported from Zimbabwe.
The duties will be suspended for a period of five years provided there is no violation of a price undertaking agreement during this period...
