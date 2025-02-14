Two more managers appear in court in the Steinhoff fraud trial
Court grants Iwan Peter Schelbert and Hein Odendaal bail and remands case to May 30
14 February 2025 - 11:49
UPDATED 14 February 2025 - 13:37
Two managers linked to the Steinhoff accounting fraud case were granted R150,000 bail each by the Pretoria Commercial Specialised Crimes Court on Friday.
The two appeared a few hours after the case against former Steinhoff executive director Stephanus Grobler was postponed to May, Grobler is facing charges of racketeering and fraud...
