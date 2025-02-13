National

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Gauteng infrastructure and manufacturing to headline investment conference

Business Day TV speaks to Lebogang Maile, Gauteng’s finance and economic development MEC

13 February 2025 - 20:42
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Gauteng finance and economic development MEC Lebogang Maile. File photo: GALLO IMAGES/LUBUBALO LESOLLE.
Gauteng finance and economic development MEC Lebogang Maile. File photo: GALLO IMAGES/LUBUBALO LESOLLE.

The Gauteng City-Region — SA’s economic heartland — is being positioned as a prime destination for global investors. Ahead of the Gauteng Investment Conference, Business TV spoke to Lebogang Maile, the MEC for finance and economic development, about the province’s investment potential, its growth prospects as well as his hopes for the conference.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
SA to compensate consumers who export power to ...
National
2.
Former and current SA Tourism CEO implicated in ...
National
3.
No Starlink for SA soon with equity hoops to jump ...
National
4.
Delay in financial support for Transnet ‘risks ...
National
5.
First LNG import terminal shaping up to boost SA ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.