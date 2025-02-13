Unity needed in the face of harsh global headwinds, Ramaphosa says
Without specifically mentioning Donald Trump’s order, president says nation should stand together at a time like this
South Africans should present a united front in the face of harsh global headwinds and should not go rushing overseas to make complaints, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday in his reply to the National Assembly debate on his state of the nation address.
Without specifically mentioning US President Donald Trump’s executive order condemning what it said were SA’s racially discriminatory policies against Afrikaners and its offer of refugee status to members of that community, Ramaphosa said that “at a time like this, we need to stand united as a nation, particularly now when we are facing [a] harsh global wind”. ..
