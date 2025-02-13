Justice denied: water crisis forces closure of Joburg high court
Court is grappling with huge backlogs, but Johannesburg Water says system is stabilising
13 February 2025 - 20:26
The high court in Johannesburg was forced to close on Thursday morning as water outages continue to disrupt much of the city.
Large parts of Johannesburg have been battling with water shortages for the past few weeks...
