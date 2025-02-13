National

Justice denied: water crisis forces closure of Joburg high court

Court is grappling with huge backlogs, but Johannesburg Water says system is stabilising

13 February 2025 - 20:26
by SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER

The high court in Johannesburg was forced to close on Thursday morning as water outages continue to disrupt much of the city. 

Large parts of Johannesburg have been battling with water shortages for the past few weeks...

